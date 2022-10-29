Short Interest in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Declines By 91.4%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the September 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 111,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of UBX stock remained flat at $2.54 on Friday. 197,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

