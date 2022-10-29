Short Interest in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Increases By 52.5%

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the September 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMCA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 150,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,585. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

