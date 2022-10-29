Short Interest in Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Grows By 20.5%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,200 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 621,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Victoria Gold stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Victoria Gold in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

