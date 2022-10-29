Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76-0.86 EPS.

Silgan Stock Up 2.0 %

SLGN stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. 401,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Silgan from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 3,096.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 135,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Silgan by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 45.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 102,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,657,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,228,000 after acquiring an additional 77,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

