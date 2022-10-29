Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.00 million-$255.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.60 million. Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.93-1.03 EPS.

SLAB traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.65. 468,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.00.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 27.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

