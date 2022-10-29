Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Short Interest Down 18.3% in October

Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Silver Crest Acquisition Stock Performance

SLCR remained flat at $7.99 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Crest Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $251,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silver Crest Acquisition

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

