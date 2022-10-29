SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Trading 1.4% Higher

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.05. 325,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,027,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
