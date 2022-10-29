Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Eight Capital

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Eight Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SVM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SVM opened at C$3.28 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.74 and a 1 year high of C$5.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.44. The stock has a market cap of C$580.51 million and a PE ratio of 14.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$81.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 98,277 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$279,814.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,844.86.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

