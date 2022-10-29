Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.30 million-$62.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.35 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,435. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.02 million, a PE ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,077,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,060,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $991,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,077,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,060,291.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

