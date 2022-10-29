Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Declares $0.80 Dividend

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.8029 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Singapore Exchange stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $111.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

