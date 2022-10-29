Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 485.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Up 1.9 %

SPXCY traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.93. Singapore Exchange has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $111.50.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.8098 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.