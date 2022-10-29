SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.09. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 309,609 shares changing hands.

SinglePoint Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

