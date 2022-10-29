SlateStone Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of V stock opened at $209.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

