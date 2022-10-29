Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sleep Number also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.50-$2.00 EPS.

SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Sleep Number stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. 723,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,908. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $637.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 153.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

