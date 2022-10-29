SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) shot up 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.23 and last traded at $46.23. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SMTGF. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on SMA Solar Technology from €40.00 ($40.82) to €56.00 ($57.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on the stock.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

