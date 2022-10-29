Smart Block Chain City Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Billion (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $104,223.00 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,642.70 or 0.31991675 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart Block Chain City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smart Block Chain City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smart Block Chain City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

