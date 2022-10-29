Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the September 30th total of 94,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of DNAB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,341. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 121,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 154,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

