SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $377.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $385.00 to $377.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEDG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $355.20.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $231.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $389.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,219 shares of company stock worth $9,776,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.