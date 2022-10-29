Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Position Reduced by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after buying an additional 164,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,102,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,503,000 after purchasing an additional 141,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 138,382 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SON traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.86. 527,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,651. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SON. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

