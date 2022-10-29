Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SOHO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,590. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $41.63 million, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

SOHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 988,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 208,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

