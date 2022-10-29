South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Update

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SPFI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. 96,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,497. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $664,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,931,146.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 78.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.