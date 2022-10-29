Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.27.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

LUV opened at $36.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

