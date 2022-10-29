Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Southwest Airlines updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE LUV traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,855,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,102 shares of the airline’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

