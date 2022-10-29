S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Stock Price Up 1.6%

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.56. Approximately 5,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 12,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70.

