S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 2.1% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $326.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

