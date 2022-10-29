SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. 1,364,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,304. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

