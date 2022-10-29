Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SAVE opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAVE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

