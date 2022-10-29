SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.27.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $84.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

