SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 138,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,404,280 shares.The stock last traded at $49.11 and had previously closed at $49.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

