Stacks One Day Volume Reaches $7.43 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $332.82 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.73 or 0.31990454 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.