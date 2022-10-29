Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in October

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 36,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Greenridge Global dropped their target price on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 35,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,312. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $19.60.

Staffing 360 Solutions ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

