Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Trading 1.4% Higher

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 432 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 432 ($5.22). 62,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 426 ($5.15).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £664.18 million and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 403.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 456.33.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

