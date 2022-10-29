Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $83.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $199.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

