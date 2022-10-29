State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $32,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.05.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $226.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

