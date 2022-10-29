State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $36,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $157.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.