State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon worth $25,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

