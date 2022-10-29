State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Netflix were worth $45,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 20.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.8% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX opened at $295.72 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

