State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Welltower worth $44,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 47.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 345,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 157,675 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,775,000 after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 224.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 457,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 316,366 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

