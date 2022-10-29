State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,382 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Humana were worth $34,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $554.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $560.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.92.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.72.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

