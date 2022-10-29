State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 32,519 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,519 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $26,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

NYSE MPC opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $115.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

