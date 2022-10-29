State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 696 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $42,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $313.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $179.96 and a one year high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total value of $418,558.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,090 shares in the company, valued at $13,779,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

