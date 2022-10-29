State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Moderna were worth $28,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $150.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.22. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,048 shares of company stock valued at $88,319,982. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

