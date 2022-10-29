Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the September 30th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Steel Connect

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STCN. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Steel Connect in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Connect in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Steel Connect in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 73,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Connect in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STCN remained flat at $1.38 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 113,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,415. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Steel Connect has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.