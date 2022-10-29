Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 8,301 shares.The stock last traded at $42.14 and had previously closed at $42.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $919.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 70.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after purchasing an additional 498,015 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at $287,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Stories

