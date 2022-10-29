Steem Achieves Market Cap of $92.40 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $92.40 million and $9.02 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,799.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021636 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00267936 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00124643 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.73 or 0.00710272 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.10 or 0.00567803 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004783 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00231184 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.