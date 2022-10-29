Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 49,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 28,668 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis Company Profile

Shares of STLA opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

