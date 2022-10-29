Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $21.91 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:MA traded up $10.10 on Friday, hitting $329.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.36 and its 200 day moving average is $331.59. The company has a market cap of $318.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

