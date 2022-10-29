Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $31.34 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 50.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,883 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $179.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,773,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,358. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average of $159.42. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $182.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

