Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $60.16 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $60,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 81,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,941,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,435 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.7 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $9.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $551.24. 2,761,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $521.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.39. The stock has a market cap of $515.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

