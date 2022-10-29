Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE LMT traded up $12.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,624. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $491.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

